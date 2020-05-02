CURITIBA – Former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro, arrived at 1 pm through the back gates of the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence, in Curitiba (PR), to testify to the PF and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) about the denunciations made against President Jair Bolsonaro during his farewell speech from the government. The former federal judge will be assisted by a lawyer.

Before the arrival of the minister, a group of supporters of the president (less than 100 people) stood since 10 am in front of the PF headquarters with slogans against Moro and the press. One of the coordinators, Paula Milani, refused to speak to the press, as well as other militants. “With so many major crimes, why did he want to turn against the president and his family?” They shouted from the car.

In a hysterical tone, militants took the microphone and called Moro “Judas”, “rat”, and in a more tense tone they even said that “Moro’s biography should be played in the toilet”, among other curses. “Why didn’t you investigate who tried to kill the president?” They shouted.

With Moro already inside the headquarters, they demanded his presence. “There was no dignity to come and say hi to the only two people who are here defending, since all others are with the president,” said one protester.

In a minority, about five Moro supporters wore support bands. Consultant Marcos Silva said he believed in Moro and did not deserve this treatment. “We believe in Sergio Moro’s honesty, just as he did at Lava-Jato, he tried to do it at the Ministry of Justice, but he came close to the president’s children,” he said.

The server Alvaro Faria was wearing a Lula shirt. “I insist on being here to see Moro testifying, he who leaked audio illegally to harm Dilma and Lula, who ignited a demonstration that would happen later, deserves to answer for that too,” he commented. Minutes later, Lula’s supporter had to be removed from the scene.

In another moment, a cameraman from RIC even had his equipment hit by a person, who was restrained by the Military Police and taken outside the press area. After the attempted aggression, the PM needed to reinforce its contingent.

