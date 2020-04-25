BRASÍLIA – Former judge of Operation Car Wash Sérgio Moro asked resignation of the Ministry of Justice this Friday, 24. He announced his departure from the Bolsonaro government in a statement. Speaking, Moro accuses President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to interfere politically in the command of Federal police to gain access to sensitive information and intelligence reports.

In the afternoon, President Jair Bolsonaro rebutted the accusations of the former Minister of Justice and said that Moro conditioned Valeixo’s exchange to be nominated for the Federal Court of Justice. The former minister denies it. O state compared the pronouncements of Moro and Bolsonaro and found conflicting versions on several points. Below, compare what the now ex-minister said with the speeches of the President of the Republic.

ACCESS TO PF INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION

What Moro said:

“The president told me more than once that he wanted a person he trusted personally, that he could call, that he could gather information, intelligence reports. Be a director, be a superintendent. And it is not the role of the Federal Police to provide this type of information. “

(…)

“Investigations have to be preserved. Imagine if, during Lava Jato, ex-President Lula, ex-President Dilma were calling the Federal Police in Curitiba to collect information.”

What Bolsonaro said:

“I always said to him: I live, I don’t have information from the PF. I have to go every day to have a report of what happened, especially in the last 24 hours, to decide the future of the nation. I never asked for the progress of any process. intelligence, with him, lost space in justice “

(…)

“These are not real hints that I wanted to know about ongoing investigations.”

POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN FP

What Moro said:

“What is not acceptable at all are these political indications. Of course, there are sometimes positive indications, but when you start filling these technical positions, mainly police, for party political issues, the result is probably not good for the corporation. The president, however, also insisted on changing the director general. What did I always say to the president? “President, I have no problem changing the director general of the Federal Police, but I need a cause. It is a cause usually related to a lack of performance, a serious error. And yet, what I saw throughout this period, even from the Director-General’s own record, which is a job well done. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“Well, if I can change the minister, why can’t I change the PF director? I can change anybody. Is it interfering in the PF almost demanding that someone who killed Jair Bolsonaro be killed? Sérgio Moro’s PF worried more than with Marielle than with her boss. “

REPLACEMENT OF VALEIXO

What Moro said:

“I was surprised, I thought this was offensive, I saw that later Secom confirmed that there was this dismissal on request, but that is in fact not true. For me, this last act is also a sign that the president wants me out of office. , you don’t want me present here in office. “

(…)

“There is a possibility that it is said that Mauricio Valeixo would like to leave. But that is not entirely true. The culmination of the career of any federal police officer, of every federal delegate is the directorate-general of the Federal Police, and he went on a mission. Of course, after so many pressures for him to leave, he even manifested. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“Talking yesterday (Thursday) with Moro the question of Valeixo arrived. I said it was time to put an end to it. He was tired, doing his job as he can. Personally, I have nothing against him, I talked a few times with him and most of the time Moro was on the side. So, I said that tomorrow the official diary would publish Valeixo’s resignation. And, for all that indicated, the resignation was on request. He (Moro) was reluctant and spoke : but the name has to be mine. I said to talk “.

EXONERATION IN THE OFFICIAL DIARY

What Moro said:

“The resignation that was published, I heard from the” Official Gazette “, at dawn. I didn’t sign this decree. At no time was this brought, at no time did the director general of the Federal Police present a formal request for exoneration.”

(…)

“He (Valeixo) informed me that last night he received a call saying that the exoneration would be released on request and if he agreed. He said: ‘How am I going to agree with something, something, what am I going to do?’ . If he is already subject to exoneration on request, exoneration ex officio. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“At night, Valeixo and I talked by phone and he agreed to the dismissal on request. Sorry, Minister, you are not going to call me a liar.”

NAME OF CONSENSUS TO CHEF THE PF

What Moro said:

“Yesterday (Thursday), I talked to the president, there was this insistence from the president. I told the president that it would be a political intervention, and he said it would be. I said that it would have an impact for everyone, that it would be negative, but for to avoid a crisis during a pandemic, I think the moment is not appropriate for that, I signaled: ‘We are going to replace Valeixo by someone who would continue, someone with an absolutely technical profile and who was also a suggestion of mine.’ , a suggestion by the Federal Police itself. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“So, let’s take those who can afford it and make a lottery. Why does it have to be one of them? Or one of consensus between the two of us. And I reminded him that the nomination is my prerogative. The day I have to submit myself to any subordinate mine, I will stop being president of the Republic. “

VACANCY IN SUPREME

What Moro said:

“(At the time of the invitation to join the government) it was mistakenly disclosed by some people that I would have established as a condition for assuming the Ministry of Justice, an appointment to the STF. There was never this condition, even because it would be something to accept a position of minister Justice thinking of another, this is not my nature. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“Since he talked about some specifics more than once, Mr. Sérgio Moro said to me: yes, you can change Valeixo, but in November, after you refer me to the Supreme Court. I’m sorry, but no that’s it. I recognize your qualities in getting there, if one day you can do a good job but I won’t change it. And another thing, it is demoralizing for a president to hear that, even more so.

INDICATION OF THE DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE PF

What Moro said:

“What was discussed with the president, was on November 1, it was that we would be committed to fighting corruption and organized crime and violent crime. On the occasion, I was promised carte blanche to appoint all advisers , including these police bodies, such as the Federal Highway Police and the Federal Police itself. “

(…)

“So, in this scenario, we ended up agreeing, myself and the director-general, to promote this exchange with a technical substitution, with a substitution of one appointed by the police. Now you have to make a very quick reference. I do not indicate superintendent of the Federal Police The only person I indicated to the Federal Police was the director Maurício Valeixo. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“Autonomy is not a sign of sovereignty. To all the ministers, and to him too, I spoke of my veto power. The key positions must pass through my hands and I would give the green light or not. For all the ministers it was made of this way, more than 90% of these positions that passed through my hands I gave the green light. So it was also with Mr. Valeixo, until yesterday director-general of our honorable and glorious Federal Police. “

(…)

Mr. Sérgio Moro was nominated. Although the law says that it is exclusive to the President. I gave that up because I trusted Mr. Sérgio Moro. All key positions are from Curitiba. Including PRF. Surprised me. Could it be that the best PF staff were all in Curitiba? “

(…)

“Regarding the dismissal of Dr. Valeixo, by law 13.047 / 2014, it is the prerogative of the President of the Republic to appoint and dismiss the Director-General, as well as several other positions.”

EXCHANGE OF THE SUPERINTENDENT IN RIO

What Moro said:

“The president expressly told me that it is not just a change of the general director. There would also be an intention to change superintendents, again the superintendent of Rio de Janeiro, other superintendents would probably come next, the superintendent of the Federal Police of Pernambuco … without I was presented with a reason, a cause for making these types of substitutions that were acceptable. “

What Bolsonaro said:

“Suggest the exchange of 2 superintendents between 27. The one in Rio, the question of the porter, the question of my son” 04 “, Renan, who is now 20, 21 years old. When in the clamor of the question of the porter in the Adélio case , that the two former police officers would have spoken to me, it also appeared that my son 04 would have dated the daughter of this ex-sergeant. “

