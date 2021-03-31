Morningside School of Music begins accepting crypto payments

Edinburgh-based Morningside School of Music has started accepting tuition payments in crypto. The school released this bullish news via a tweet on March 28, noting that it was the first Scottish music school to accept digital currencies as a form of payment. Apparently, the school decided to adopt this mode of payment after an influx of requests from its students.

According to the institution, most of its adult students work in Edinburgh’s expanding FinTech sector. As such, it was natural for them to suggest that the school accept crypto as payment for imparting knowledge. Eager to accept cryptocurrency, Morningside School of Music said it believes the mode of payment will soon become the standard.

The school has 700 students spread across Scotland. While this is a small number compared to the more than 100 million active crypto users right now, the school’s decision to accept crypto could prompt other similar organizations to embrace the nascent asset class, bringing it one inch closer to widespread adoption.

The initial stages of a far-reaching disruption

The school reportedly adopted crypto prior to this step. His administration was already paying for supplies using currencies like Bitcoin (BTC). As such, allowing students to pay in crypto was a simple process, given that the administration had already experienced the advantages of the payment method.

According to the principal of the school, Linda Boyd, cryptocurrencies will be here for a long time and would become a normal way for people and institutions to pay for a large amount of services and goods in the long term.

Through this move, the Morningside School of Music has joined other educational institutions that have already gotten used to cryptocurrencies. These include Switzerland’s Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Vietnam-based FPT University, New York-based Kings College, University of Nicosia in Cyprus, and the University of Cumbria in the United Kingdom, and the School European Administration and Technology Center based in Berlin. .

