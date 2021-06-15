Morning sickness in pregnancy: 4 natural alternatives to deal with it

Undoubtedly pregnancy is one of the best stages for a woman, however in some cases quite annoying symptoms can occur and one of the main ones are the typical morning sickness. For some, it may simply be an aversion to food, a strong reaction to certain smells or tastes. For others, it may be a periodic malaise, often peaking in the morning and disappearing after lunch. For the unfortunate few, it’s an overwhelming feeling that lasts all day, during their waking hours (and sometimes sleeping) and which are marked by repeated episodes of vomiting. Nausea during early pregnancy is a fairly recurrent symptom, they are also popularly known by the name of “morning sickness”, they are very common and completely normal. In fact, it has been proven that more than half of women experience some degree of nausea and / or vomiting during pregnancy.

In such a way that many women and specialists wonder What Causes Nausea In Pregnancy? You could say that no one knows for sure. However, the best known theory is particularly related to the increased pregnancy hormones, a heightened sense of smell and a temporarily more sensitive digestive system are likely to play an important role. In fact, research suggests that nausea and vomiting during pregnancy could be due to effects of human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), a hormone that pregnant women begin to produce shortly after the fertilized egg attaches to the lining of the uterus. In addition, it has been confirmed that women with severe morning sickness (hyperemesis gravidarum) have higher levels of HCG than other pregnant women. They can also be related to estrogen, another hormone that increases during pregnancy, which is associated with increased severity of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Nausea usually begins in the fifth or sixth week of pregnancy and they can be worse towards the beginning of the third month. Symptoms are known to generally disappear at the beginning of the second trimester, however 15-20% of women may experience a longer duration. The truth is that proper medical monitoring and following a balanced diet are recommended at all times to ensure adequate nutrient intake, since in some cases the health of the future mother may deteriorate.

Taking into account that pregnant women should avoid taking certain medications, there are some natural allies to control feelings of nausea without the need to visit the doctor or consume prescription drugs. However, do not forget that medical monitoring and evaluation will always be a priority.

1. Eat smaller and more frequent meals

While eating isn’t exactly what we think about when we’re nauseated, it’s important to know that not eating will only make it worse. To avoid having an empty stomach, experts advise that women throughout their pregnancy consider consuming smaller, more frequent meals instead of three large meals a day. Of course it is important to ensure that it is healthy, whole foods, rich in nutrients and fiber. To alleviate nausea in the morning, a good tip is to leave a snack ready on the night table to consume when you wake up. Some fruit, gelatin, whole grain cookies, yogurt and oatmeal are recommended.

Diet in pregnancy. / Photo: Shutterstock

2. The best ally to calm the stomach: ginger

Nature is wise and puts powerful medicinal foods at our fingertips, and ginger is simply one of the most powerful. It is well known that it is a magnificent ally for the digestive system and shines for its antiemetic properties (prevention of nausea and / or vomiting), which are thanks to an effect within the gastrointestinal tract, where it increases gastric tone and motility and favors gastric emptying. A great recommendation is to start the day with a cup of fresh ginger infusion, you can also integrate it into juices, smoothies, soups, sauces and stews. Some pregnant women choose to consume capsules of 250 mg of ginger four times a dayRemember, you must always have the approval of your GP.

Ginger infusion./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Skip fatty, sweet and irritating foods

It is no secret to say that there are foods that are simply the worst ally of general health, however consuming them during pregnancy can be much worse. Experts recommend keeping away fried foods, greasy, spicy, highly seasoned, rich in added sugars and gases. In comparison, there is data revealed in surveys of groups of pregnant women, who have reported that foods high in protein, high in complex carbohydrates, low in fat, soft and / or dry (i.e., nuts, crackers, toast and cereal) have helped reduce the feeling of nausea. Another good tip is to avoid drinking beverages while eating.

Ultra-processed foods. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. The wonders of aromatherapy

If you have not joined the world of aromatherapy, pregnancy can be a great time to start in this fantastic world. There are wonderful alternatives that shine for their antiemetic properties and that also help to relax women, since they are associated with a calming and relaxing effect. In addition, in some cases they are good allies for insomnia. Bet on using a diffuser and contemplate the use of essential oils of peppermint, lemon, orange, ginger and lavender.

Aromatherapy / Photo: Shutterstock

