Morning delight, Ana Cheri delights in fresh delicacies! | Instagram

While wearing a tight red swimsuit Two-piece and lost among its charms, model Ana Cheri delighted your palate with a delicious breakfast from the pool.

This publication on her official Instagram was a video that she shared on October 2, 2020, the beautiful and flirtatious celebrity knew very well what it takes to share on her account.

Ana Cheri managed to attract the attention of more than 111 thousand Internet users who liked his video, especially because he ended up craving his fans.

My love of breakfast, what food would you eat in this basket? “Wrote Ana Cheri.

The model and an American businesswoman appears in the pool in the first shot she is on her back with her charms as the protagonists, then we see her sitting with half her body outside and a white heart-shaped basket arrives at her with various dishes and morning delicacies.

The song that is heard in the background in the video is from Starboy lanez titled Good Morning, making perfect reference to the publication of this American beauty.

Seeing the beautiful Ana Cheri enjoy these types of places is more than satisfactory, especially due to the fact that she delights her followers without any pain with this type of content.