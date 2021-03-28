Morikawa wins Tiger Woods golf tribute

03/01/2021 at 02:14 CET

Efe

The figure of Tiger Woods became this Sunday the main protagonist of the start of the fourth and last round of the WGC-Workday Championship tournament when several players arrived on the field dressed in red and black in tribute to the winner of 15 greats, who is recovering from the injuries caused by a traffic accident.

When it comes to competition, the young American Collin Morikawa resisted in the lead of the tournament and won his fourth PGA title.

Morikawa, who won the PGA championship in August, closed the win with a final round of 69 strokes, three under par, for a total of 270 strokes. The Spanish Jon Rahm, number two in the world, rose from 45 to 32 with a last run of 68 strokes, for a total of 284.

Tribute to Tiger Woods

American Tony Finau was the most complete in the tribute by wearing a red shirt, black pants and his Nike cap backwards, the way Woods often arrived at tournaments.

But so did the Australian Jason Day, the English Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Champ, the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed. Spanish Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas wore a different shade of red.

For Tiger. pic.twitter.com/ppM40Zfc6D – WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession (@WGCWorkday) February 28, 2021

Woods, 45, was involved in a serious car accident on Tuesday which left him with several serious injuries that required surgery. He is still hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Tiger Woods’ mother Tida suggested the outfit when he was a young professional, and he ended up complying no matter the circumstances.

Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Matt Kuchar and Australian Jason Day also used a golf ball with Tiger’s name on it.

At the Puerto Rico Championship, this week’s other PGA Tour tournament, the entire field maintenance team dressed in red and black in homage to Woods, who has traditionally worn those colors on Sundays since the beginning of his career. professional.