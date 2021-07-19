Morikawa wins a British Open that Rahm (3rd) fights until the last breath

The American Collin morikawa, 24 years old and a newcomer, won his second Grand Slam this Sunday, the British open with a final round of 66 strokes and 265 in total (-15). He took two strokes ahead of his compatriot Jordan Spieth (66), champion in 2017, and four to the South African Louis Oosthuizen (71), winner in 2010, and into Spanish Jon rahm (66), winner of the last US Open. The one from Barrika therefore achieved his best result at The Open this Sunday.

Morikawa made history because no player in the ‘greats’ had ever won two different ones on their debut. Morikawa surprised in May 2020 by winning the PGA Championship with 23 years. And the American is the sixth golfer and first since Ben Curtis (2003) in this same Royal St. George’s links to win the Open on his debut in the 20th century. Furthermore, no player has won two Grand Slams in their first eight appearances. And there is more: he is the first to conquer the British with four laps under 70 strokes since Spieth in 2017 and fifth in history after Greg Norman, Nick Price, Henrik Stenson, Spieth and now him.

Jon on the 1st tee with the Pitcher behind

What a pity! and how little was missing this Sunday for Spanish golf to experience another afternoon of glory and victory in a Grand slam. Jon Rahm, who halfway through the last lap in this 149th British Open He had no chance of winning, however a remote but exciting opportunity was created with a spectacular final rush of lap: four birdies in the last six holes that took him to the podium of this exciting ‘major’.

A beautiful ‘major’ ending in which the American had all the numbers to enter history Collin morikawa. And boy did he come in, through the front door with a bogey-free card. Once again, Oosthuizen was left halfway, tied for 3rd with Rahm after being 2nd at the PGA and US Open, and Spieth, the champion from four years ago. Morikawa put salt to the matter. The pepper was the responsibility of the Spanish golfer, enormous in his performance and who only needed one more pinch of fortune on the greens to make the US Open-British double.

From goosebumps the walk through the 18th hole of Rahm to the green, packed with public. In the end, return of 66 strokes and 269 (-11) in total for Jon, who recovered the world No. 1 as he needed to stay ahead of Dustin Johnson this week and in the top 15.

Jon had his moment too but with different luck between holes 5 to 11. Impeccable from tee to green, the putt did not accompany him. Even so, he remained ambitious, aggressive, did not give his arm to twist and fought to finish as high as possible.

After the ‘blow’ from the bogey on hole 2 (-6), the Basque planted himself on the green of hole 5 with a clear option of a 2.5 meter birdie. The ball did not enter, a situation that was repeated in 6 from the same distance. On the 7th, the par of the first round, his long start placed the ball in the center of the fairway and from there he hit a majestic iron to the green that was about to end the ball in the hole, it would have been an ‘albatross ‘brutal. This time the eagle-3 (-8) did not miss and it was the moment in which it was placed three blows from the head with a world ahead.

A bogey in the next one returned him to -7, and in 9 and 11 he had very clear opportunities to continue biting in the classification, but it was not the day on the greens, he saved a good pair in 12, and in 13 and 14 (he shot for eagle, aggressive from four meters) did not miss his options and was placed with -9 in the total, fourth alone surpassing -8 of Brooks koepka, who hours before had delivered a card from 65 (-5) to 272 (-8).

You already know the end of the day for the Basque. La Jarra was impossible but at least he had the honor of finishing on the hypothetical podium. And he waited on the 18th to congratulate Morikawa, who achieved his fifth professional victory on the PGA Tour after the Barracuda 2019, Charity Open 2020, PGA 2020 and World Workday 2021.

Collin Morikawa celebrates victory on the 18th green

Of Japanese and Chinese descent, born in Los Angeles (California), Morikawa succeeds the Irishman in the list of The Open Shane lowry, who has been the player who has had the longest honor of wearing his annual ‘Golfer of the Year’ title, by winning in 2019 and not being played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The check that the champion took home was for $ 2,070,000, a significant percentage of the $ 11.5 million purse distributed by the Open. The runner-up solo winner earned $ 1,198,000. While for the third classified, the check was for $ 768,000, to be distributed with the 4th, $ 597,000.

Barrika’s man has won the US Open this year, he has been third in the Open, fifth in the Masters and eighth in the PGA. No other player has finished in the top ten this year in all four Grand Slams and none have reached their cumulative -24 result in all four tournaments.

Rahm tried it in Sandwich, improving with his 3rd tied his best result in the tournament, which was the 11th ex aequo of two years ago at Royal Portrush, but as he said in a recent interview he would not disgust a first victory in the British in the next edition, the 150th, scheduled for the Cradle of Golf, Saint Andrews, where only the chosen ones win. And Jon is one of them.