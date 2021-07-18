Morikawa sets a new record and shares another two in the British

No one in history has ever won two different Grand Sams while debuting in the tournament: Collin morikawa It was the first this Sunday in Sandwich (England).

Collin is also the fifth champion with four laps under 70 strokes:

Greg norman (66 68 69 64), in 1993 (Royal St. George’s)

Nick price (69 66 67 66), in 1994 (Turnberry)

Henrik Stenson (68 65 68 63), in 2016 (Royal Troon)

Jordan sppieth (65 69 65 69), in 2017 (Royal Birkdale)

Collin morikawa (67 64 68 66) in 2021 (Royal St. George’s)

He is also the tenth rookie to win the British:

Willie Park Sr., Prestwick, 1860

Tom Kidd, Saint Andrews, 1873

Mungo Park, Musselburgh, 1874

Jock Hutchison, Sant Andrews, 1921

Denny Shute, Saint Andrews, 1933

Ben Hogan, Carnoustie, 1953

Tony Lema, Saint Andrews, 1964

Tom Watson, Carnoustie, 1975

Ben Curtis, Royal St. George’s, 2003

Collin Morikawa, Royal St. George’s, 2021