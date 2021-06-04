Morikawa leads The Memorial after a first day that does not end due to the rain

The American Collin morikawa, winner of the 2020 US Open, provisionally took control of the PGA Tour tournament The Memorial, whose first day was interrupted this Thursday due to rains and storms in Muirfield Village in Dublin (Ohio) and will end this Friday morning because a large number of players could not finish their route.

Morikawa, with an old putter, he achieved seven birdies and one bogey and delivered a 66-stroke card (-6) with which he took the lead in the provisional classification with one advantage over his compatriot Adam Long, who finished second (67, -5), while a group of four other players formed by the Americans Xander Schauffele Y Bo hoag, the canadian Nick taylor and spanish Rafa Cabrera, who had five birdies and one bogey, ended up tied for third place with a record of 68 (-4).

The weather was so bad that the first round was suspended twice and only half of the players managed to finish it and six never made it out.

But Morikawa, which had won a playoff at Muirfield Village last year at the Workday Charity Open, a tournament that replaced the pandemic-canceled John Deere Classic, did well on the field it built Jack nicklaus before 25% of the capacity of fans, something that did not happen last year.

Seven players are three strokes behind Morikawaincluding world numbers 2 and 3, Justin thomas Y Jon rahm, defending champion of the tournament. Rahm, who achieved five birdies and two bogeys, did well in the conditions of the course with a 69 (-3), tied with the champion of the British Open Shane lowry, and the Americans Justin thomas Y Rickie fowler, who needs a second place to move to the top 60 in the world rankings and avoid qualifying for the US Open on Monday.

The also americans Bryson DeChambeau (-2 and Jordan sppieth (-1), together with the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy (+1), they only managed to play a couple of holes and were at 3 before the inclement weather stopped everything.

All those who failed to finish will return this Friday to finish their round and play the second round afterwards, since the forecast is better for the rest of the week and darkness does not arrive until 9:00 p.m. ET.

Provisional classification 1st day (par 72):

1. Collin Morikawa (USA) -6

2. Adam Long (USA) -5

3. Rafa Cabrera (ESP) -4

. Bo Hoag (USA) -4

. Xander Schauffele (USA) -4

. Nick Taylor (CAN) -4

7. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) -3

. Rickie Fowler (USA) -3

. Max Homa (USA) -3

. Shane Lowry (IRL) -3

. Jon Rahm (ESP) -3

. Brendan Steele (USA) -3

. Justin Thomas (USA) -3

…

14. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) -2 (hole 3)

20. Jordan Spieth (USA) -1 (hole 3)

61. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 1

. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 1 (hole 3)