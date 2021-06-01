Morgan updates its brand image and, incidentally, the Plus Four and Plus Six

Morgan Motor Company It is one of the most legendary and special car manufacturers of all those that make up the automobile sector. Its foundation, back in 1909, and specialization in a very unique type of model, have made it a “Rare avis”. And more in these days, where everything that “smells” like SUV has become a real sales success. However, those responsible know that good things do not have to have that shape …

The best example of this philosophy of “life” can be seen in the Plus four Y Plus Six. They are currently the only two models that make up its range, as the EV3 electric left the market very recently. However, they want to continue growing and for this they know that they have to update. So they haven’t thought twice and decided refresh your corporate image. But it is not the only thing, because their models also assume changes.

The evolution of Morgan models is based on customer and press feedback

As you can see in the images the evolution of the Morgan Plus Four and Plus Six is ​​limited. Its essence is what it is and its clients are not supporters of radical novelties. As explained by those responsible, both improve the hoodincluding new closures to increase insulation thermal, acoustic and against the rain. For this it has new “seals” around the closures of the doors and side screen.

Other news affects the hood. We refer to closures that we liked so much and that they have eliminated thanks to the modification of the structure of the hood. Inside, the news comes in the form of some new seats. Now improve lumbar and longitudinal support of the bench thanks to the inclusion of a pneumatic adjustment. Of course, they are standard on the Plus Six and optional on the Plus Four.

After 84 years Morgan says goodbye to the old steel chassis forever

Finally we cannot ignore a new storage compartment. We refer to the hole behind the seats and that communicates with the trunk. As expected, in a good convertible, it has a lock to prevent someone else’s friends from taking over what is inside. As a complement there are two USB sockets as well as a renewed pattern of LED ambient lighting.

As for his technique, the most remarkable element is the active sports exhaust system. It is optional and its price is not known, but it does allow modifying the sound of the engine. However, the arrival on the market of the new Morgan Plus Four and Morgan Plus Six is ​​imminent. Along with them will come the new signature logo, simpler and larger. Their prices have not been announced but cheap, very cheap they will not be.

Plus Four Gallery

Plus Six Gallery

Source – Morgan