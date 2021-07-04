Morgan Stanley warns: the Delta variant can subtract up to 2.5% from Spain’s GDP

The Delta variant of coronavirus is now the big concern in the markets and out of them. Morgan Stanley acknowledges that This summer, what happened in the past with the Alpha variant could be repeated in Europe, that is, that Delta leads to the high expectations set in the summer season disappoint because it ends up forcing new restrictions to be imposed, thus delaying the economic recovery.

The US bank assumes that this could happen and warns that it will be necessary to be very aware of the evolution of the United Kingdom to anticipate what may end up happening in Europe. There, Delta is at least a month more advanced in its spread compared to the Old Continent, and the government is planning to lift all restrictions on July 19. The figures, however, make it difficult for these measures to relax, with a growth of cases above 40% on average in the last month. “With the current hospitalization rate at 4%, admissions in mid-July could be at the level where the UK government reimposed the restrictions in November 2020“, calculates the bank.

All in all, Morgan Stanley sees risks in your baseline scenario– according to which there will be a rapid economic recovery in Europe-, expects some restrictions to remain in force and warns of the impact of the situation especially on tourism in southern European countries, among which is Spain.

HIT OF UP TO 2.5% IN SPAIN’S GDP

Even in the mildest scenario, Morgan Stanley foresees more restrictions on international travel to try to contain the Delta variant of Covid, and this “would affect the tourism sector, crucial for Southern Europe, for the second consecutive summer,” he anticipates.

“The race between vaccines and variants is back in full swing”

In “scenario 1”, the least serious, the entity proposes a 30% reduction in foreign overnight stays and a 10% drop in domestic overnight stays in July and August, before halving in September. The estimated impact of this scenario on the economies of the South ranges between -0.5% of the GDP of Italy and slightly less than -1% of the GDP of Spain and Greece. “This scenario would still be slightly better than last year,” Morgan says.

In “scenario 2”, these experts suppose a 70% reduction in foreign overnight stays, with a 50% decrease in national stays, which the impact would significantly increase to -1.5% in Italy and between -2.5% and -2.3% in Spain and Greece. “It’s important pointing that we continue to expect growth in the third quarter in these economies, but at a much weaker pace. This scenario would be consistent with a significant increase in restrictions, both at the national and border levels, “they conclude.

“THE AUTUMN COULD ALSO BE MORE COMPLICATED”

Bank of America believes that the impact of the Delta variant will not be limited to the summer, but rather “autumn could also be more complicated now”. The bank explains that “the race between vaccines and variants is back in full swing “ and that, “although vaccination weakens the link between cases and hospitalizations, it does not completely break it.”

“The policy mix would have to be adjusted: perhaps a longer PEPP (emergency purchase program for the pandemic) by the European Central Bank, which is not easy, but it is the natural reaction,” they indicate from the firm.

BofA acknowledges that Delta increases downside risks in its recovery scenario. “It makes us nervous,” they declare.

“Incidence is increasing significantly in the UK, hospitalization is starting to pick up, albeit from low levels. On the continent, incidence has increased in Portugal, where Delta is already dominant, and is starting to increase in Spain, especially in Catalonia. Therefore, These are the countries that are closely watched as a guide to the rest of Europe. We hope that advances in vaccination are sufficient to contain pressure on the healthcare sector. But the risk is that, although the relationship between hospitalizations and new infections is now lower, in the end the health sector will be overwhelmed, “they say.

The European stock markets have experienced delicate moments this week precisely because of the fear of the impact of the Delta variant in the summer tourist season and, therefore, in the economic recovery. The Ibex fell sharply on Monday due to the collapse of all tourist values ​​due to the restrictive measures that different countries are announcing to stop the Covid. Spain has said it will require complete vaccination or negative PCR from UK tourists.