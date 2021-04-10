Morgan Stanley sees falls in Banco Sabadell and a potential of 8% in BBVA

Unicaja offers 23% potential for Citigroup and BBVA 8% for Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Citigroup Investment Research have raised the target price of Unicaja Banco shares this Friday from 1 euros to 1.02 euros per share, which represents a potential upside of 23.03% in the next twelve months since its current prices on the stock market.

Unicaja has announced the payment of its last dividend before the merger with Liberbank. The entity will remunerate its shareholders with 0.00730 euros gross per share on April 16, with next Tuesday, April 13, being the last day to acquire shares entitled to receive this dividend, charged to the results 2020.

Unicaja is favored by the consensus of analysts, since it has a buy recommendation and a potential of 11.66% to 0.91 euros, in which the consensus places its average target price. Twelve analysis firms have a purchase council, two to maintain and one to sell.

This same Friday, other recommendations have also been made. Morgan Stanley has increased the valuation that until now it gave to BBVA securities from 4.7 euros to 4.9 euros per share, which represents an upward trend of 8% on the Ibex 35.

The consensus places BBVA’s target price at 4.46 euros per share, which leaves it with practically no upside potential on the Spanish stock market, although it has a buy recommendation.

Morgan Stanley experts have also adjusted the target price of Banco Sabadell down from 0.42 euros per share to 0.45 euros, although this is equivalent to possible falls of -2.3% in the stock market.

The rest of the analysis firms and banks that follow Banco Sabadell’s day to day on the stock market do not see much potential either. The Catalan bank sees a potential for falls of 10.36% to 0.41 euros per share and has an average board to hold.