Morgan Stanley profit exceeds expectations due to global deal boom

Apr 16 (Reuters) – Morgan Stanley reported a big jump in quarterly earnings on Friday that comfortably beat expectations as a global deal boom boosted investment banking and increased trading activity lifted its institutional securities division.

Morgan Stanley, which is one of Wall Street’s top investment banks, said net income applicable to shareholders increased $ 3.98 billion, or $ 2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from 1,590. million, or $ 1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of $ 1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income increased 61% to $ 15.72 billion.

Like its larger rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley benefited from record levels of activity in the capital markets during the quarter, driven primarily by an unprecedented boom in trading through special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). .

Morgan Stanley also generated attractive underwriting fees from numerous IPOs from companies such as Affirm Holdings and AppLovin Corp.

Commissions from global investment banking hit an all-time high of $ 39.4 billion during the March quarter, according to Refinitiv data.

Morgan Stanley awarded JPMorgan Chase & Co second in the leaderboards during the quarter, according to Refinitiv, but still scored solid investment banking rates. The league tables rank financial services companies based on the amount of commissions generated by mergers and acquisitions.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)