Morgan Stanley gives you a potential of 19%

Sabadell obtains a 19% Morgan Stanley potential

The value is now moving with cuts, which continue to be pronounced in its graph of the last month, without seeming to return the confidence to the value on the part of the investors. It is still, yes, the best financial institution in the market … but already living on past income. And the fact is that Bank Of America, in its view of Spanish banking, considers that Banco Sabadell, together with Santander and Caixabank, they will lose positions in the second part of the year.

In its stock chart, we see that the value recovers at the rate that Morgan Stanley set it yesterday but it already loses 13% accumulated in the last 20 sessions. In fact, it returns to levels that we had not seen in the value since the first days of May. Despite everything, it is still the second best value on the selective after Fluidra with an annual revaluation of 58.3%.

Sabadell annual share price

From IG consider that the value “accumulates a fall of 16.93% from the highs of May 14. Since they left a double bottom on October 29 at 0.25 euros, the Catalan bank’s shares have recovered strongly, reaching the goal of 0.594 and far exceeding it to reach 0.683 euros ”.

And the analysts of the firm assure that “since then it has generated a figure of double top and Sabadell is in the corrective phase. The first support could be around 0.55 euros (38.2% of the last section of rise that began on December 21). Despite the corrective phase in which the value is, the trend will continue to be upward as long as it does not lose 0.45 euros ”.

Also, since S&P, have lowered Sabadell’s rating to ‘BBB-‘ from ‘BBB’, a step, the same one that remains of the speculative degree, the dreaded junk bond with which it can get out of numerous portfolios of the management companies. That does keep the outlook stable. The reason lies in the challenges facing its top management, including the profitability of its British subsidiary TSB or the digital transformation. TFitch and Moody’s also keep Sabadell on the edge of the junk bond.

While, BlackRock just raised, again, its financial presence in Sabadell, up to 3.43.6%, dated June 23, through participation from the previous 3,366% at the beginning of last month.

Sabadell “struggles to stop the latest setbacks from the support zone that we project from 0.58 / 0.565 euros per share, a process that does not alter, for the time being, the viability of the growing medium-term structure and that does not represent a serious alteration as it is not supported by a rebound in contracting activity ”. As pointed out by the technical analyst of Investment Strategies, José Antonio González.

Sabadell on daily chart with average amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

Sabadell technical analysis

The premium indicators of Investment Strategies show us that the long-term trend is upward for Sabadell, the total moment, is both slow and fast positive for the value, with volatility, measured in terms of the range of amplitude, decreasing in the medium term .

While, the trend is bearish in the medium term, the volume in its two aspects, in the medium and long term, is also decreasing and the volatility of value is increasing in the medium term.

