(Bloomberg) – Lipsticks, 5G mobile networks and childcare centers represent some examples of how the coronavirus is altering consumer behavior, according to an analysis of Morgan Stanley’s investments in life after the pandemic.

The findings were detailed in a 90-page report by analysts, economists, and strategists from the New York Bank’s analysis department. Here is a selection:

Single-family homes

The crisis is accelerating trends in US housing that were already present, including growth in single-family homes, according to Richard Hill. The analyst recommends Invitation Homes Inc. for its high-quality assets and says that these types of real estate investment trusts can outperform apartments.

Focus on meditation

With people locked up in their homes, eating from stress is on the rise. Companies with meditation podcasts (WW International Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc.) could benefit as more people adopt alternative diets and exercise at home, wrote Brian Nowak and Lauren Cassel.

Bank security

Spending on technology by banks will have to increase, in particular, on security. With more staff working from home, they can cut corporate real estate and inject more money into technology interfaces for their clients, according to analysts including Betsy Graseck.

Construction and transportation

Fewer office workers will mean less transportation expense. This, in turn, may lower expectations for public construction spending by about $ 100 billion by 2022, analysts wrote. This will negatively impact Caterpillar Inc. and REV Group Inc., which may also experience a drop in office and hotel construction due to reduced business travel.

5G network

The desire for an ever faster Internet connection will accelerate the transition to 5G technologies. CommScope Holding Inc. and Ciena Corp. are well positioned to benefit, as well as optical component manufacturers such as Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Dinner at home

Analyst Dara Mohsenian anticipates further growth in household consumption as more people spend time at home due to persistent unemployment and a limited budget for eating out. A study from the previous American recession showed that packaged foods increased, while current trends decreased in the use of mouth spray, makeup remover, and lipstick, products that are often used when people socialize.

Day care centers

Working from home can lead more parents to take their children out of corporate children’s centers to facilities in their neighborhoods, which could be negative for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

