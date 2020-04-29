04/29/2020 13:35 – Updated: 04/29/2020 13:43

The telecommunication companies they will clearly increase their reputation among consumers for his work during the crisis generated by the covid-19, according to a report prepared by analysts from Morgan Stanley, an aspect in which the firm coincides with the rest of the analysis houses. Traditionally, telecoms companies did not tend to rank high among the most highly rated companies, however today issues like poor customer service, poor coverage, high fees, or unexpected roaming bills “seem definitively overcome.”

Thus, the “excellent reaction and facilities” of the telecommunications companies to the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic is causing consumers appreciate even more the services that companies in the sector offer them. According to the report of the financial institution, which includes the keys that, in his opinion, will mark the future of this sector in Europe after the pandemic, the operators are providing “very valuable” services to the community that are allowing teleworking , distance training and entertainment in times of confinement.

At the same time, he adds that companies are making gestures of generosity towards society in the form of discounts and solidarity contributions, which are being “very well perceived” by citizens. Among the examples that Morgan Stanley offers about the sector in Spain, are the decision of Telefónica to deploy the networks of the hospital installed in Ifema (Madrid), the expansion of 30 gigabytes of data at no additional cost for two months to Fusion customers and mobiles and free access to Movistar Junior. All this, apart from the quality of the service and the good functioning of its network.

In fact, a third element very highlighted by Morgan Stanley is ehe good performance recorded by European networks in the face of an exponential increase in demand and a volume of data that breaks all historical records. In the case of Telefónica in Spain, volumes grew by 40% in the use of mobile phones for voice and between 60% and 70% in the use of data from the fixed network during the first working day of State of alarm, a pressure that the networks are supporting without any notable incident.

The report also anticipates that usage volumes will increase in post-covid Europe, progressively sliding towards unlimited data plans and moderating the downward trend in the hiring of fixed lines. Morgan Stanley believes that it is possible, but not probable, for regulatory improvements or pro-competitive measures to be introduced in the short term. Nor does it foresee financial aid to the sector, precisely because of its good behavior in the crisis and its countercyclical nature. Regarding the profits of companies, the financial entity considers that telecommunications companies they will endure and behave better than the market average, with slight decreases between 5% and 15% depending on the case.

