Morgan Stanley bank doubles its profit despite Archegos’ stumble

New York, Apr 16 (EFE) .- The investment bank Morgan Stanley presented a net profit of $ 4.1 billion on Friday, double that of a year ago, despite the fact that it recorded a loss of more than $ 900 million attributable to the debacle of the Archegos family fund.

The company’s revenue shot up 60.7% year-on-year between January and March to $ 15.72 billion, above analysts’ expectations.

Income in the institutional investments section increased by 65.8% to $ 8,577 million, with a particularly positive performance in the fixed income section, whose income increased by 43.8% to $ 2,966 million.

Net interest income increased 49.6% to $ 2.03 billion, while revenue in the asset management division increased 47% to $ 5.959 million.

The high profitability of the bond market and the increase in both retail and institutional stock trading in recent months has triggered the results of Morgan Stanley, owner of the E-Trade brokerage platform.

The number of E-Trade retail users increased 7% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the immediately previous period, to 7.2 million users.

The entity’s CEO, James Gorman, celebrated the improvement in results in all business divisions and assured that Morgan Stanley “is positioned to maintain growth in the coming years.”

Morgan Stanley also calculated a loss of 911 million dollars in the first quarterly year of 2021 due to the fall of the Archegos family fund, owned by the American-Korean investor Bill Hwang.

According to the investment bank, the company had a credit loss of 644 million dollars and another of 267 million in investment operations related to “a single client.”

Morgan Stanley through a spokesperson confirmed that this fund is Archegos, which last month caused a surge of billions of dollars in losses to banks such as Credit Suisse or Nomura in derivatives operations in highly leveraged over-the-counter markets.

