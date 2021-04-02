Morgan Stanley adds Bitcoin exposure to 12 mutual funds

Compartir

US investment bank Morgan Stanley has updated the prospectus for several institutional funds to reflect potential exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) through grayscale and cash-settled futures, once again highlighting the rapid adoption of digital assets by the main investment firms.

In a March 31 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, Morgan Stanley stated that it had updated the “Investment Policies and Strategies” section for 12 institutional portfolios. The update allows Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund, Inc. to add Bitcoin to various portfolios through Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and cash settled futures.

The presentation explains:

“To the extent that a Fund invests in bitcoin or GBTC futures, it will do so through a wholly owned subsidiary, which is organized as an exempt company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. […] A Fund may sometimes have no exposure to bitcoin. “

The wallets that could gain exposure to BTC are:

Advantage Portfolio Asia Opportunity Portfolio Global Counterpoint Portfolio Development Opportunity Portfolio Global Advantage Portfolio Global Permanence Portfolio Global Opportunity Portfolio Growth Portfolio Starter Portfolio International Advantage Portfolio International Opportunity Portfolio Permanence Portfolio (each , a “Portfolio”)

Rumors of an institutional Bitcoin offering at Morgan Stanley have been gaining traction in recent weeks after an “inside note” revealed the bank’s intention to offer crypto exposure to wealthy clients. Morgan Stanley has also linked up with Bithumb amid reports that the bank was considering a major stake in the major Korean exchange.

As Bloomberg reported in February, Morgan Stanley has even considered buying Bitcoin directly through its investment arm Counterpart Global.