Morgan Gibbs-White, after the return of Raúl Jiménez: “It’s a miracle”

Raúl Jiménez was finally able to return to play a game with the Wolves and his companions celebrate. Morgan Gibbs-White, Lobos footballer, was one of those who expressed their happiness for the return of the Mexican during the friendly against Crewe Alexandra.

“It was a magical feeling. Seeing where it came from, coming back so soon (eight months), we can only thank God, it’s a miracle. He has come back strong, he has worked hard over time and everyone is happy to see him back, “Gibbs-White told the official Wolverhampton website.

“It just makes our game easier, he’s always on the move, always offering the ball and when he’s in front of goal you know he’s going to score.We just have to give him time, get him in shape, and make sure he’s 100 percent on himself, and when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. “ ended.

Jiménez played 35 minutes and hit the crossbar with a free kick. He is expected to continue participating in the preseason towards the start of the Premier League.

Photo: @ Wolves / .

