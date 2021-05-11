Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko Predicts Bitcoin May Hit $ 250K in 5 Years

Compartir

Mark Yusko, CEO and co-founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management, is extremely bullish on bitcoin. Despite a period of consolidation, Yusko expects the leading crypto asset to fetch $ 250,000 in five years. In a recent interview, he said that the network continues to grow “exponentially.”

Morgan Creek CEO sticks to his six-digit Bitcoin prediction

The Morgan Creek founder once again reiterates his prediction that bitcoin (BTC) will exceed six digits in value in the next five years. In an interview on May 6, 2020, Yusko predicted that bitcoin could easily reach $ 100,000 in 2021 or 2022. Furthermore, during the discussion, Yusko also emphasized that the price of bitcoin could also reach $ 400k to $ 500k.

During this week’s interview with CNBC’s Trading Nation, Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko explained that he believes investors “overlook and underestimate” the top crypto asset.

“It’s just about network adoption and increased usage,” Yusko said this week. “This is a network and networks are growing exponentially. This is the fastest network ever worth a trillion dollars, right after the FAANGS that took, you know, 15 to 20 years, depending on which one you look at. “

Yusko’s Morgan Creek co-founder Anthony Pompliano has also said that he believes BTC will hit $ 100k. Pompliano recently interviewed popular Youtube investor Andrei Jikh, explaining the fundamentals of his prediction to Jikh’s 1.52 million subscribers.

Yusko is a firm believer in the theory of digital gold, Doge is ‘useless’

Yusko’s fundamentals are based on the equivalence of the gold markets, which CNBC estimates at around $ 4 trillion. If digital gold can capture a percentage of the huge global gold market, then Yusko insists that BTC could reach $ 1 million per unit.

“What people miss is that this is a technological evolution of computing power that is not going away,” Yusko emphasized on CNBC’s Trading Nation. Yusko further added:

It is a powerful computer network that will become the Internet’s base layer protocol of value.

The CNBC hosts asked Yusko about the gains that dogecoin (DOGE) and ethereum (ETH) have seen lately, with the Morgan Creek executive saying that only a few crypto assets will make it in the long run.

“Yes, there is room for a couple of protocols to survive, but there are thousands of coins and Doge is in that category that are really useless, they are just utility tokens that do not have an underlying value or use case and will eventually disappear,” Yusko insisted. .

Yusko’s BTC price forecast is not much different from venture capitalist Tim Draper’s prediction, albeit a bit longer. Draper predicts that bitcoin (BTC) could be $ 250,000 by the year 2022. People look at Draper’s forecast because he correctly predicted that the price of bitcoin would exceed $ 10,000 per coin by 2018.

What do you think of Morgan Creek Capital Management’s Mark Yusko prediction? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/morgan-creeks-mark-yusko-predicts-bitcoin-can-reach-250k-in-5-years/