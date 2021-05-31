Morgan catch up

Recently, Morgan announced that despite the EV3’s demise, it remains committed to its long-term electric model strategy. However, for now they are concentrating on combustion models, updating the Plus Four and Plus Six model 2022.

The renewal is based on a cyclical update strategy for the brand’s core models, in line with industry technologies and based on customer feedback. The 2022 update is highlighted by a new bonnet design, which improves its usability, protection against the elements and its aesthetics. Morgan says it improved the seals around the door closers and side screens, also removed the fasteners from the hood rails.

Gallery: All the details of the new Morgan Plus Four and Six.

The two models also debut saddlery, more comfortable and with improved lateral and longitudinal support. Morgan will offer customers two seating options: a standard one, with adjustable lumbar support, and a more comfortable one, standard on the Plus Six and optional on the Plus Four, with a different seat base and additional pneumatic adjustment.

Another major update is the new lockable storage compartment, available as an option on both vehicles. It connects to the rear of the trunk and provides additional storage capacity, without affecting the existing cargo space. Additionally, the cabin includes two USB ports as standard and extra interior lighting with LEDs.

By last, the most interesting technical feature is the optional sports exhaust system, which allows the driver to switch between two modes, one discreet for the city, and the other more aggressive for the highway.

Photos: Morgan updated its Plus range for model year 2022.

