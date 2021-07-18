Morgan and the University of Wolverhampton create a sports Plus Four

Until a short year ago Morgan Motor It was one of the most traditional manufacturers of all those who populate the automotive sector. The reason for taking this statement for granted has not only to do with the classicism of his models. Also due to the fact that he was the only one still he still used wood to shape the deck of his cars. However, that totally changed with the development and birth of the new base. CX-Generation.

With this new platform, which is made largely of aluminum, they will shape a new generation of models. These will arrive little by little, but the one who has had the honor of releasing it is the new Plus four. Of course, you will not notice a great difference with the previous one, although dynamically they are light years away. Now, the fruit of a CSR program that supports education a very special Morgan is born from the hand of the University of Wolverhampton …

The sporty Morgan Plus Four puts the new CX-Generation platform to the test …

Its about Morgan Plus Four sports car. It has been developed over the last five years by Morgan engineers and Wolverhampton students. In this way, they can squeeze the performance of this new platform to obtain and collect data in conditions of extreme use in circuit. In this way they can extrapolate this data for the improvement of current models and the design and development of future releases.

For the moment they have only produced two units of the sports Plus Four. They are intended to compete in endurance and sprint cups for clubs like the Morgan Challenge. To cover these championships the UWR team will provide engineering and logistical support on the track and in the pits. In addition, it will serve as a platform to reinforce the skills of the University of Wolverhampton students to engage in motorsport.

According declarations of Steve Morris, President and CEO of Morgan Motor Company …

“We are delighted to announce the launch of the motorsport variant of the Morgan Plus Four, which continues our long tradition of motorsport. A century ago, Morgan’s three-wheelers became famous for their exploits in testing, climbing, and endurance racing. And this competitive spirit is still alive and well here in our Pickersleigh Road factory to this day. The program brings a tangible benefit in terms of continued product development, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with the University of Wolverhampton to inspire the next generation of automotive talent “

For the moment this Morgan adventure will serve as a laboratory for his future models. Of course, do not doubt that in a short time we will see a new model developed based on this knowledge. Blessed are they …

Source – Morgan