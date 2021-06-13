Moreno makes history: first champion born in Mexico

Deiveson Figueiredo clapped his hand three times, the audience at the Gila River Arena in Glendale (Arizona) exploded in jubilation and Brandon Moreno remained leaning on the cage. It seemed that he was not aware of what he had just achieved. He had just been proclaimed UFC flyweight champion. He is the first Mexican by birth (he is from Tijuana and also trains in his country) to achieve a belt in the largest MMA promoter in the world. His victory, by submission in the third round, was historic, but the atmosphere that was generated with a devoted audience throughout the night will make this UFC 263 difficult to forget. “We are a country (Mexico) that sometimes we stay in the culture of ‘you can’t’. If you can, you can fulfill your dreams,” the new champion snapped. Magical moment.

Before that burst of happiness, and stealing the show from the main event, we saw another high-carat fight. It happened in December and none disappointed, although this Saturday there were two speeds. Moreno came out to command and with his jab he achieved his goal. Figueiredo was too expectant in the first round and paid for it. He lost it and on top of that he went to the ground with a jab that the Mexican connected directly to the pear. In the second round, the champion tried to change the dynamics a bit and took the fight to the ground. There, the still aspirant, defended himself well. The assault was closed and could be chosen for anyone.

It was not necessary for the judges to speak, since Moreno was in charge of putting an end to everything in the next act. Brandon achieved a great knockdown, when he hit the ground he had already won his back on Figueiredo … it was a matter of waiting. They were three minutes ahead and the position invited to be optimistic for the fans of the Mexican. That’s how it went, The Brazilian defended himself from the first mataleón, resisted a lot, but ended up succumbing to Brandon Moreno. The end was history, what came next was unrepeatable.

Adesanya surpasses Vettori without luster

Israel Adesanya throws a punch at Marvin Vettori during UFC 263. USA Today Sports

Following the ecstasy with Brandon Moreno, lhe fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori was somewhat decaffeinated. It was a very close duel in which none of them finished showing off. The victory was for the champion in a resounding way (triple 50-45). Perhaps the candidate deserved an assault, but did not give him to win. When you go against the owner of the title you need a point and that was what Vettori lacked. He showed that if he fights Adesanya a hundred times it will always complicate him, but this Saturday he had no weapons to annul him.

The script for the five rounds is summed up in much the same way. Vettori went looking for the takedowns. He wanted to take the fight to the ground and he did it at the first opportunity he got in the first act. In the third, he closed a slaughterhouse, but Adesanya got away. The rest of the pressure the champion managed to take it off with a defense that shows that he was working for that. ANDn the credit of the Nigerian are his kicks. He did a lot of damage to the Italian’s legs, one of the keys. He also carried with his hands, but there he risked more. 50-45 may seem excessive, but Adesanya was able to win everything. Por very little, but many few make such a result. The champion is choked by Vettori and he proved it again. Far from thinking about a trilogy, it was clear at the end: “I want to knock out Whittaker again“.

