Moreno deputies ask not to obstruct lawlessness against Mauricio Toledo

After the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Dulce María Sauri Riancho, returned to the Investigating Section on Wednesday the ruling on the lawlessness against the elected deputy Mauricio Toledo, a group of Morena legislators called on the opposition not to obstruct the process against the petista, accused of alleged illicit enrichment.

Through a position published on social networks, the Moreno deputies demand to conclude this process that is pending in the Investigative Section, considering that it is a legislator who allegedly diverted public resources to the detriment of the inhabitants of this city, when he was head of the delegation of Coyoacan.

The letter is signed by the deputies Aleida Alavez, Sergio Mayer, Lorena Villavicencio, Rocío Villarauz and Erika Vanessa del Castillo, among other morenistas, who urged the opposition benches to support the opinions of the Investigating Section, both in the case of Mauricio Toledo as in that of Saúl Huerta Corona, who is accused of rape and sexual harassment against a minor and an adult.

“We call on the fractions of the opposition to support the opinions and avoid ambiguities, because not doing so is to protect the pact from impunity and injustice,” they said.

The deputies of Morena affirmed that their parliamentary fraction has been respectful of the procedures of the Investigative Section and the rights of the accused, but stressed that the legal deadlines have been met and the plenary session must be urgently convened to resolve both issues.

jcp