Moreno, before the noise of an electoral advance in Andalusia: "While I have a majority, here is a legislature for a while"



The president of the Junta de Andalucía and the PP-A, Juanma Moreno, has insisted this Wednesday on ruling out an electoral advance in the autonomous community in line with the results of the elections in the Community of Madrid this past Tuesday, by which has congratulated his party partner, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, after his “magnificent” triumph, although he has added that “each teacher has his booklet” within the PP and he will bet on following his own “style”, also underlining that Madrid and Andalusia have “notable differences”.