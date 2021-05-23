Moreno announces that Andalusia could have group immunity at the beginning of July

The president of the Board, Juanma Moreno, has stated that “if everything goes well” and the vaccination rate against Covid-19 continues as planned, at the “beginning of July” Andalusia could have “practically” herd immunity, and that is going to put it in the “second great objective”, “to put the economy in motion so that Andalusia shines with its own light”.

“The only thing that we are going to advance in Andalusia is vaccination and economic recovery,” Moreno said in his speech at the Provincial Congress of the PP in Cádiz, where he asked, “when the time comes”, put Pablo Casado at the helm of SpainSince Andalusia “needs a government that understands that if Andalusia is doing well, Spain is doing well, and Pedro Sánchez does not understand that. “We have been two years and four months where the Government permanently limits the possibilities of Andalusians,” he added.

Moreno recalled that “citizens must always be told the truth.” “Much remains to be done, but no one can tell us that this is the government of the cuts,” said the president of the Andalusian PP, which has influenced that “a PP president had to arrive so that more is invested in Andalusia , more than in 40 years of PSOE “ in health, education and social policies.

In addition, the Chairman of the Board has assured that they will “keep lowering taxes”, because it is “proven that the money where it is better is in the pocket of Andalusians”, as well as that “by lowering taxes, more is collected.”

Finally, Moreno has insisted, regarding the future of Airbus in the province of Cádiz, that they will “fight so that neither a job is lost in Cádiz, nor in Puerto Real, nor in the Bay.” “Let’s push all we can so that jobs are not lost“, has added.