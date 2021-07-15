Morenistas will elect this Thursday a bench coordinator in San Lázaro

MEXICO CITY

This Thursday the federal deputies will elect their coordinator of the bench in the Chamber of Deputies for the 65th Legislature.

The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, held a private meeting with elected federal deputies, where he indicated that this Thursday the election of the coordinator of the federal deputies of Morena will take place and the proposal of the Morena members will be chosen to head the Board of Directors on first year of the LXV Legislature; through a vote.

Among those who seek the coordination of the majority bench is the current leader of the Moreno deputies, Ignacio Mier Velazco, the elected deputy and former governor of Michoacán, Leonel Godoy and the former president of Morena, Yeidckol Polevnsky, is mentioned, however, Internal sources mention that his interest is to preside over the Board of Directors of San Lázaro.

At the meeting, the national leader urged the Permanent Commission to approve an extraordinary period in the Chamber of Deputies to debate and, in his case, defy the former deputy of Morena, Saúl Huerta Corona, accused of sexual abuse of minors and Mauricio Toledo, investigated for illicit enrichment.

That those who are obstructing this extraordinary period take responsibility, in Morena we want there to be justice, that there is no impunity and, finally, lawlessness implies that, that they face justice, that they have the opportunity to defend themselves but that they do not hide behind it. Jurisdiction to evade responsibilities ”, he stated.

The leader of the Morenoites reiterated that Morena’s presidential candidate for 2024 will be decided through the poll.

Mario Delgado invited all applicants to focus on the tasks they are currently performing, since it will be their good or bad performance that people will evaluate.

jcs