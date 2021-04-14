Morena would add 7% tax for the consumption of Netflix, Disney Plus and more – Tomatazos

From time to time we learn of an increase in the world’s most widely used streaming services, and unexpected increases are not unusual in Mexico. After some time without extending new reforms in telecommunications, Morena returns with an initiative that would affect the price for subscribers in the streaming industry. The pandemic has increased the purchase of these services and some deputies of the aforementioned political party believe that a new tax is necessary. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

According to El Universal, the deputy of Morena Reyna Ascencio Ortega has signed an initiative that aims to make changes to the Law on Special Taxes on Production and Services. The proposal consists of a 7% increase in the monthly payments of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV and more.

For a long time, the House deputies did not look at the audiovisual content industry marketed by foreign companies, however, in the last couple of years we have observed some reforms that substantially modify the rules of the game. It is worth mentioning that if the company in question does not have an established address in the country, the tax will be 15%; the proposal also states that 40% of the money would be used to improve telecommunications services in rural communities.

Ascensio ortega, considers it necessary for foreign companies to take tax payment seriously when they are generating their profits from audiences that do not live in their respective countries; they begin to sell their content using national networks but without contributing to their maintenance.

We invite you to read: Netflix confirms that Bridgerton will have third and fourth seasons

It is fair that the sources of wealth of the so-called digital economy contribute to the public treasury of the countries where they obtain profits, for fairness, because the income of these companies comes from the consumption of services that are provided and consumed in Mexico. In addition, currently people are increasing their ‘digital consumption’ and therefore the income of these platforms, particularly OTT [Over to Top]However, these are large foreign companies, so there is hardly any real economic spillover in the country.

In May 2020, an increase in the prices of several streaming services was reported when the proposal to incorporate VAT to all foreign companies that distribute audiovisual content in Mexico became effective. The tax ended up being paid by the consumer when the monthly payment was increased, a fact that caused outrage among subscribers, especially those of Netflix. The red streaming giant opened its offices in Mexico in recent times, so the new tax would be 7%. Will we soon see a statement in user profiles announcing new costs per month of consumption?

Netflix and Disney Plus are the most consumed in Mexico. Both platforms have achieved surprising success in our country thanks to their content that is constantly renewed and numerous unavoidable advertising campaigns. Disney Plus is doing especially well in recent months thanks to series premieres produced by Marvel Studios; in January we witnessed the launch of WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently broadcasting – 97%, but their plans are far from over; The Loki series is coming very soon, as well as the first MCU phase 4 film, Black Widow. Consumers won’t be leaving anytime soon.

You may also be interested in: Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Unveils Exciting New Trailer