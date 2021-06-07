Morena reported that he will postpone until this Monday his position on the results of the voting in CDMX

MEXICO CITY

The Morena party in Mexico City reported that it will postpone until Monday its position on the results of the voting in the capital after the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP) for 11:00 p.m. did not provide conclusive information on what they presumed it would be a victory in 14 of the 16 mayoralties.

Morena’s communication team in the capital indicated that at 11:00 p.m. the results of the PREP were still very changing, so its official message will be made until this Monday when the data is more forceful.

However, the party maintained what its local president, Héctor Ulises García, posted on his Twitter account at 6:32 p.m. when he affirmed that the polls gave them victory in 14 mayors which had “painted” themselves Morena.

But the political body in the capital reiterated that they would wait for the data to be more accurate.

