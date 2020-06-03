The reform initiative proposes to authorize the withdrawal of more than 13 thousand pesos from its Afore to those who lost their jobs.

The coordinator of the Morena federal deputies, Mario Delgado, proposed reforms to the Social Security and Infonavit laws so that workers who become unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic can withdraw from the Afores up to 13 thousand 307 pesos in an exhibition.

It’s about a emerging support that would allow workers to withdraw financial resources from their retirement savings, without having weeks of contributions canceled as is currently the case when the worker has an Afores amount.

The proposal states that the unemployed worker You can have four monthly withdrawals for 3 thousand 326.24 pesos or 13 thousand 307.76 pesos in an exhibition.

Those workers who do not have the 13 thousand 307 pesos in their Afore, they will be able to withdraw all their available resources in a single exhibition.

The withdrawal would apply for a declaration of health or economic emergency, therefore, the requirement to wait would be eliminated. 46 days later losing your job in order to make a withdrawal from the Afore.

Workers requesting a low retirement health or financial emergency conditions they could not exercise the retirement of ordinary unemployment until they exhaust the first.

Mario Delgado detailed, through his Twitter account, the main scope of his initiative to reform the Social Security and Infonavit laws, which was published this Wednesday in the Gazette of the Permanent Commission.

Just last month, the Mexican Association of Afores (Amafore) estimated that up to a million workers will request the withdrawal of Afore due to unemployment due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the president of Amafore called on the deputies to modify the legislation so that workers can withdraw up to 11.5 percent of your savings without discounting weeks of contributions and eliminate the requirement of waiting 46 business days to access savings resources.