Mario Delgado, coordinator of the federal deputies of Brunette, proposed legal reforms to allow the emerging withdrawal of Afores savings for those who have lost their jobs as a result of the epidemic of Covid-19.

The initiative to reform the laws of the Social Security and the Infonavit provides that affected workers can make up to four monthly withdrawals for 3,326.94 pesos or a single exhibition for 13,307.76 pesos.

This is the proposal of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) of an emergent minimum income, which would not be a contribution from the Government, as proposed by social organizations and opposition legislators, but rather the resources would come from retirement savings.

Based on the April figures on people who lost their formal employment, the proposal to Brunette calculates that for 555 thousand 247 people the outlay for the withdrawal of resources from the Afores would be 7 thousand 389 million pesos.

This retirement mechanism would be extraordinary and alternative to the one that already exists in the law, which allows the worker to make withdrawals every five years, and whose initial condition is that 46 calendar days have elapsed after leaving employment.

In this sense, the objective of this initiative is to incorporate an extraordinary mechanism that allows workers who fall into unemployment from an emergency situation to access a quantity of resources from their Afore that allows them access to essential satisfactors in a much more flexible scheme than the current unemployment retirement.

In this way, economic relief is offered to a sector of the population that is directly affected by the emergency. “

The proposal is published today in the Gazette of the Permanent Commission and begins the process in the Chamber of Deputies, and could only be approved immediately if there was an extraordinary session, and if not, until September.

In a transitory article, without saying when, it is pointed out that the Federal Executive Power will analyze the establishment of a program for the reimbursement of the resources provided by the workers according to the reform under a scheme of government and worker contributions.

Another transitory article is also added so that the Federal Executive establishes fiscal incentives and administrative facilities for workers who lose their jobs during the emergency period and withdraw resources from the voluntary savings subaccount.

Quoted weeks are not canceled, compared to the ordinary withdrawal mechanism.

The proposed withdrawal applies by a declaration of sanitary or “economic” emergency, which is not considered in the law.

The proposal is for workers who become unemployed during a health emergency declaration, to withdraw from their Afore a maximum amount of up to $ 13,307.76

June 3, 2020

