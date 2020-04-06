Morenoite lawmakers seek to avoid a “legislative paralysis” that leads to questioning or weakening the presidential strategy to the pandemic.

The Morena bench, through the deputy María de los Ángeles Huerta, proposed a parliamentary and legislative strategy against the health emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The objective is prevent and avoid “by all means”, a situation of paralysis or parliamentary passivity and legislative lawsuits sought by the opposition to isolate, question and weaken the President of the Republic.

Among the objectives, the creation of a legislative framework to guarantee the effectiveness of the presidential strategy to solve the health emergency stands out.

Some of the suggested legislative and parliamentary actions include weighing the coexistence of calling sporadic sessions to legislate with all sanitary measures and to give a legal framework to all the Executive measures, the legislator said in a statement. (Ntx)