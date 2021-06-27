Morena promotes trial of former presidents with support for citizen consultation

MEXICO CITY. With the aim of promoting citizen participation in the Citizen Consultation to prosecute former presidents or not, Morena carries out its Support Day for this initiative.

From the Monument to Lázaro Cárdenas, in Mexico City, and before hundreds of supporters, the leader and the secretary general of Moreno, Mario Delgado and Citlalli Hernández, respectively, lead this campaign so that on August 1 the citizenship supports the investigation of the former presidents of Mexico.

Through its social networks, Morena Mexico City has highlighted its position in favor of prosecuting Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Ernesto Zedillo, Vicente Fox, Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto.

It should be noted that during the meeting that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had with the 11 elected governors of Morena and the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition, on June 24, they agreed to institutionally promote the consultation on the trial of former presidents who have incurred in crimes during his tenure.

On September 15, the Presidency of the Republic delivered to the Senate the request to carry out a citizen consultation of the trial of the former presidents of the Republic, which included the following question:

Do you agree or disagree with which competent authorities, in accordance with applicable laws and procedures, investigate and, where appropriate, sanction the alleged commission of crimes by the former presidents, Salinas, Zedillo, Fox, Calderón and Peña before, during and after their respective steps? ”. #Live | #JornadaDeRespaldo to the #ConsultaPopular in the #CDMX.

