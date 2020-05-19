The state leadership filed a complaint with the CEDHJ, on the presumption that there are more deaths and infections of coronavirus than reported.

For not shielding personal data in the business registry during Phase zero of the economic reactivation in Jalisco, in addition to not clarifying the situation in the Puente Grande Penitentiary Center regarding Covid-19, Morena Jalisco considered that there are human rights violations in the entity.

The president of the party in the state, Hugo Rodríguez Díaz, warned that the mandatory registration of companies and businesses for authorities to carry out the verification of the application of protocols In order to open on June 1, it does not have security measures and puts the registry at risk.

“The emergency is that preventive measures are applied and random reviews are made so that they are complied with, but not forcing you to register in personal databases,” he said.

The state government announced that during Phase Zero of economic reactivation, establishments must register on an Internet page to be verified in the application of sanitary protocols. Once they meet the requirements, they will be issued a badge for gradual opening.

On the first day of registration, 9,500 companies and businesses registered, of which 3,800 complied with the request, according to a publication on social networks of the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez.

The politician affirmed that the registers do not have security measures and that personal data is requested from the merchants, which he presumes will be used later for other purposes.

“The information is not shielded and will be handled for the interests of the state government,” said Rodríguez Díaz, who also asked the State Commission on Human Rights (CEDHJ), the investigation on the situation in the Puente Grande prison be accelerated.

In this sense, Morena Jalisco filed a complaint with the Ombudsman on the presumption that there are more deaths and infections of coronavirus than reported.

“There have been many deaths, a very high number in relation to what they are saying,” he said, referring to the 81 confirmed cases of coronavirus and the alleged death of three workers at the Puente Grande Penitentiary Center during the health emergency.

“We are asking the CEDHJ to go and investigate and it is not just another piece of information that the state government wants to keep untouched,” concluded the president of Morena Jalisco. (Ntx)