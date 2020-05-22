Morena Initiative deletes six articles of the law in order to end the Fidecine

Andrea Becerril

La Jornada newspaper

Friday, May 22, 2020, p. 6

In accordance with Morena’s initiative, six articles are repealed from the Federal Cinematography Law in order to extinguish the Film Investment and Encouragement Fund (Fidecine), created for the promotion and promotion of that industry, which allows providing a system financial, guarantee and investment support for the benefit of producers, distributors, marketers and exhibitors of national films.

This is established in article 33, which in the reform presented by the Morena deputies is repealed, as is 34, which currently indicates that the Fidecine will be integrated with the initial contribution that the federal government determines, the resources that Annually indicate the Budget of Expenditures of the Federation, the contributions made by the public, private and social sectors, and the donations of individuals or companies, which will be tax deductible in terms of law.

▲ María Novaro, director of Imcine, in February 2019. Photo Archive / Romania Olivares

It is also proposed to repeal article 35 of the Federal Cinematography Law, which, to the letter, still in force, specifies: the resources of the fund will be preferably used to grant risk capital, working capital, credit or economic incentives to the activities of realization, production, distribution, commercialization and exhibition of national cinema, under the criteria established by the regulations.

In the initiative, articles 36, 37 and 38 are also repealed, in which everything concerning the conformation and powers of this trust, vital for the survival of independent Mexican cinema, is specified.

