The national leader of Morena, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, denied that he proposes that INEGI enter homes to measure wealth, for which he accused a “biased reading” of his proposal. Read Morena Proposes Measuring Wealth Concentration in Mexico

In a virtual press conference, the licensed deputy said he was surprised “by the noise” and anger that his approach generated, because, he argued, in other parts of the world the concentration of wealth is being measured.

For this reason, we propose to provide @INEGI_INFORMA (an autonomous constitutional body) with greater powers to design a more adequate methodology to know the true dimensions of inequality in Mexico. – Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar (@aramirezcuellar)

May 18, 2020

“The INEGI must enter, without any legal impediment, to review the real estate and financial assets of all people. The INEGI must also have access to the accounts of the Tax Administration Service and to all the financial and stock market information of the people,” he indicates. Ramírez Cuéllar’s proposal released on Sunday.

Read AMLO: It is not correct that INEGI investigates wealth of individuals

Read After COVID-19, a business that will be good to start

The morenista justifies that the word “enter” refers to the fact that the Institute has access to all available and legal databases to know who concentrates wealth in Mexico.

That is, not that he is going to enter the house, but to the sources that are in the SAT, in the records of the financial and stock exchange institutions, which is where they should enter.

“Some tendentiously cling to that (…) But it is false, it is a lie, it is slander, that someone is proposing that they enter the houses to seek wealth,” he said.

Even, he argued, even if INEGI officials entered the homes, they would find nothing there, only in bank accounts and other financial records.

He noted that said proposal, included in a package of reforms to deal with the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, had been ready for weeks, but decided to do it now because it will return to normal and it will be necessary to take actions for economic recovery.

He affirmed that of 125 million Mexicans, 140 thousand concentrate 50 percent of the national wealth, so actions must be taken. Without clarifying whether the intention is to collect taxes, he stated that those who have more should contribute more.

Ramírez Cuéllar pointed out that he will take a few days off as leader to return to the council and make this package of proposals directly.

In addition, he announced, tomorrow he will send a letter to the leaders of the other political parties to sit down at the table and discuss a plan for national unity to face the economic crisis.

.