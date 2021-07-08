Morena greets Gas Bienestar proposal to have fair prices

The national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, affirmed that the LP gas distribution company announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be decisive to have fair prices, healthy competition and prices that will benefit the popular economy.

“We welcome the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to create the public company Gas Bienestar so that there is competition in the prices of gas cylinders for the good of the families’ economy,” he declared.

The Morena leader emphasized that LP gas is used in seven out of every 10 homes in the country, as well as in most businesses and small businesses, so the proposal of the federal Executive is aimed at taking care of the Mexican economy.

Delgado explained that during the six-year term of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, the price of LP gas had an increase of around 60%, while the current government seeks options to benefit the people.

MONREAL SUPPORTS INITIATIVE, ASKS TO LISTEN TO THE PRIVATE SECTOR

With the same endorsement, the Morena coordinator in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, supports on behalf of the bench, the proposal to create the company Gas Bienestar, since this measure seeks to protect the population from increases in this product.

“In the Senate we support this measure and proposal, adding the possibility of dialogue with the economic sectors that are dedicated to this activity,” he said.

However, he said that entrepreneurs, investors and importers also have to be heard in this project.

The leader of the Morenoite senators also addressed the concern of the private sector over the decree that was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, on June 11, which modifies the general rules of foreign trade and provides that the authorization for the Dispatch From a Place Different from the one authorized for hydrocarbon, petroleum, mineral and some chemical precursor merchandise, it may only be owned by State production companies.

He said that the Business Coordinating Council lobbies with various sectors to review the scope of this decree, since in their opinion it significantly affects the country’s foreign trade.

Ricardo Monreal stated that the decree could damage 40% of oil imports with this measure.

jcp