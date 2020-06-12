Mexico City.- The pandemic by COVID-19 in the world has awakened the temptation of certain authorities and nations to restrict the religious freedom of their citizens and, thereby, alter one of the fundamental human rights, experts warned during the panel “Religious freedom in times of COVID-19 ”organized by the association National Conscience for Religious Freedom.

The panel where the academic experts in law and religion participated: Carlos Pérez Cuevas, Javier Saldaña Serrano and Alberto Patiño Reyes reflected on the actions that both civil authorities and religious leaders have taken during the pandemic to find a balance between the safeguard of health and respect for religious freedom.

Dr. Patiño began the reflection by taking up the cases in Germany, France and Australia where civil authorities more severely limited access to the faithful to the temples during the reopening stage of post-pandemic activities than to beauty salons or cafes.

He recalled that some faithful raised before their national authorities species of amparos so that they would be allowed to participate in the worship services; He also recognized the dialogue that religious leaders carried out with the authorities to recognize that religious activities are also essential for the democratic life of nations.

For his part, Dr. Saldaña made it clear that religious activities in citizenship are essential in social life, guaranteed not only by the laws of the countries but by international agreements on human rights. That, in any case, in the adaptation to extraordinary situations – such as the case of the pandemic – there is a responsibility that falls on the leaders of religious communities to safeguard the health and integrity of their communities. Decisions that cannot be imposed by the State, but must be discussed and agreed jointly with the faithful and their pastors.

Finally, Dr. Pérez synthesized that the COVID-19 pandemic has been an opportunity to rediscover the importance of putting the value of the dignity of human life at the center of all social activities. He considered that religious freedom is not limited to worship or public religious manifestations, but that they reveal the deep essence of the human being and that, being a basic human good, he is not a subject of negotiation to impose limits on his nature.

The panelist recalled that even in war contexts, guarantees of freedom and religious expression are not suspended; and that, only for extraordinary temporary situations can it be recommended to limit acts of worship.

Pérez concluded that a protracted crisis such as the pandemic may tempt the authorities to extend their political influence over time without necessarily attending to dynamics of the common good and forcing religious associations to restrict their activities.

VC News Information

Seven24.mx

