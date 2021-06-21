Morena Gives 2.7 Million Votes to Allies; coalition pays off

MEXICO CITY.

Although candidates from the Green and Labor Party won 62 seats with a relative majority, as part of the criteria established in their coalition agreement with Morena, it was the latter political force that provided the majority of the votes to obtain these victories.

Of the four million 742 thousand 436 votes obtained in those 62 districts, three million 490 thousand 434 were for Morena, which represents 73.6%, while Green alone obtained 502 thousand 533 (10.6%) and PT, 263 thousand 396 votes, this is 5.6%. The rest went to the three coalition parties.

However, Morena yielded 2 million 724 thousand 505 votes from his supporters to his allies, so that, thanks to this, the PT has 32 seats with a relative majority in the next Legislature and the Green, 27.

Ensenada, La Paz, Los Cabos, Ciudad Juárez, two districts in Iztapalapa and Cuauhtémoc are among those won by Morena, but they will go to the PT.

The Green Party won by itself in three districts of San Luis Potosí: Matehuala, Río Verde and the state capital. Among those who are due to his agreement with Morena are those who have head in Zihuatanejo, Guadalajara and Playa del Carmen.

Morena gives up 2.7 million votes

Among the districts won by Morena for the PT are Ensenada, La Paz, Los Cabos, Ciudad Juárez, two districts in Iztapalapa and Cuauhtémoc.

In one of the districts of Iztapalapa in which Gerardo Fernández Noroña ran, the majority voted for Morena with more than 60,000 votes and the PT obtained 4,722. The current deputy belongs to the PT.

Other places won by Morena for the PT were Piedras Negras, Tlapa, Tonalá, Tultepec, Teotihuacán, Ecatepec, Zitácuaro, Chalco, Apatzingán, Escobedo, Huajuapan, Oaxaca, Teziutlán, Texmelucan, Acatlán, Tehuacán, Mazatlán, Guamúchil, Nogales, Navojoa two districts of Reynosa, Apizaco, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas.

El Verde was left with the districts won by Morena with head in Villaflores, Las Margaritas and Huehuetán in Chiapas, Zihuatanejo, Ayutla, Ixmiquilpan, Tula, Guadalajara, Jocotepec, Coacalco, Tepic, Compostela, García, Ixtepec, Huauchinango, Cuautilulco, Playa del Carmen, Cancún, Matehuala, Río Verde, San Luis Potosí, Tamazunchale, Nuevo Laredo, Río Bravo, Pánuco, Tantoyuca, Huatusco, Zongolica, Progreso and Ticul.

By itself, Verde won by majority vote in three districts of San Luis Potosí: Matehuala with 41,395; Río Verde, 32,331 and district six of San Luis Potosí with 54,829.

In the coalition agreement it was determined that the PAN would remain with 72 districts, the PRI with 77 and the PRD with 70, with the three parties competing together in a total of 219 districts.

After the elections it turned out that the coalition won in 63 districts of which the PRI or the PRD won in nine, but the PAN got them by agreement, the PRI got three, but the PAN won, and six who stayed with the PRD, had been won by the PAN or the PRI.

The PAN would have lost the county councils of the districts in Colima, Parral, Durango, La Barca, Toluca, Zinacantepec and Jerez, if it weren’t for the fact that the PRI provided more votes than the Blue and White in those districts, and with the PRD this situation that benefited the PAN, was presented in Ciudad Hidalgo.

The PRI obtained the deputation with the votes of the PAN in district 2 of Gustavo A. Madero, Álvaro Obregón and in Jilotepec, while the PRD the PRI granted its votes to win Chilapa.

For the PRD, it will be the districts of Cuauhtémoc, two in Tlalpan, one in Iztapalapa, Puruándiro, Michoacán, obtained with the votes of the PAN and Guadalupe, Zacatecas, with the votes of the PRI.

In several districts, the party that will lead the deputation achieved it with the complementary votes of its allies, because by itself, even when it had more votes than those that its allies had, it was those votes from the other two parties that defeated Morena or Together We Will Make History.

Examples: in Altamirano, Guerrero, Va por México won with 77 thousand 006 votes to Together We Will Make History, which added 65 thousand 235, but in the breakdown of the votes the PRI would not have stayed with the deputation if it had contended alone, already that obtained 50,067 votes, and Morena, by himself, without allies, won 58,981 votes.

But as in the alliance, the PRD contributed 24,516 votes, between the two parties they beat Morena since the PAN had a marginal contribution of 998 votes.

In Huejutla, it was the sum of the three parties that gave him the PRI deputation, since Va por México won with 67,860 votes, against JHH, who obtained 65,670 votes.

The PRI would only have lost to Morena, as the tricolor obtained 48,404 votes, while Morena won 57,766 votes. But the votes in favor of the PRI, plus those obtained by the PAN, 13,791 and the 4,740 that the PRD contributed, gave the alliance a margin of just 2,000 votes to win.