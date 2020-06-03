Governors of seven states have held meetings where they say they will implement non-federal mechanisms to combat the coronavirus.

Federal deputies of Morena described as irresponsible that state authorities declare their own traffic light about the presence of the coronavirus pandemic and called for respecting coordination with the federal government.

Deputies for Nuevo León, Michoacán, Jalisco, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Durango and Colima They sent a statement to their governors regarding the so-called “Northeast Interstate Meetings,” in which they insist on ignoring the work of the Federation to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, they denounced that despite the fact that the federal health authorities have ordered that the first stage of the so-called New Normality began on June 1, the governors of these seven states have held some meetings where they want to go against what was recently announced at the federal level.

They considered it irresponsible their rejection of national epidemiological traffic lightBecause, they said, it endangers the health of the inhabitants of those states by misinforming them.

In this sense, they clarified to state authorities that as indicated in the agreements of the General Health Council and the Ministry of Health, states can determine their own measures, as long as they are in harmony with those decreed at the federal level.

Said pronouncement was signed by the deputies Anita Sánchez Castro, from Michoacán; Laura Imelda Pérez Segura and Lorena del Socorro Jiménez, from Jalisco; Paola González Castañeda, for Nuevo León; and the deputies Erasmo González Robledo, in Tamaulipas, and Diego del Bosque Villarreal, from Coahuila,

The legislators warned that establishing their own signs confuses the population, and they exercise powers that they do not have.

Assume co-responsibility

During the Permanent Commission session, legislators from Morena stated that the return to the “new normal” requires efforts by the federation, the states and the municipalities.

Moreno deputy María de los Ángeles Huerta Del Río said that “we have a problem that we all have to face together”

“It has already been said by the Federal Government that this co-responsibility for openings must be assumed, everyone is involved, we have to do it by consensus of all those involved,” he said.

In response, PAN legislators questioned the declaration of entry to the “new normal” issued by the Federal Government, and accused the government of President López Obrador of “washing their hands”, by transferring responsibility for the infections to the states.

The PAN deputy Martha Estela Romo Cuéllar considered that this decision “overlaps, consecrates and rback that President López Obrador goes on tour, while in the country the 10,000 deaths from coronavirus are exceeded and 97 thousand infections are exceeded ”.

“Why did this happen?” Romo questioned. “Because the government acted politically and not scientifically. Because he was slow to react to the crisis, because he hid and managed the information tailored to his image needs, “he said.