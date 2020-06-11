Morena begins investigation for millionaire purchases in Polevnsky’s management

The former leader of Brunette, Yeidckol Polevnsky, is investigated by the new party leadership, headed by Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, to clarify investments of 810 million pesos in the sale of estate in the so-called real estate boom that took place during his tenure.

In addition, Polevnsky promised to pay 433 million pesos more in construction contracts, so the financial audit will seek legal foundations for payments and payment offers for a total of 1,243 million pesos from January 2019 to the first months of 2020.

Povlensky fails to justify purchases

A report presented by the current Morenoite leadership indicates that they have obtained partial documentation of the transactions promoted in the management of Polevnsky, which are reviewed by two internal commissions, one of a special type and the other to review whether there were statutory authorizations from the state leaders of the party. .

The commissions created by Ramírez Cuéllar must deliver their report in 15 days

According to Reforma reports, the document states that more than 50 percent of the properties that the former leader acquired were proposed by Enrique Borbolla García, owner of Grupo Empresarial EBOR, who in 2014 went to prison for not failing to deliver a plane sold to the Government of Quintana Roo.

The now secretary general of the party has refused on four occasions to appear before the National Executive Committee (CEN) to explain and deliver documentation that justifies the transactions for the sale of buildings, equipment and remodeling, in addition to which it emerged that the House of Transition used by Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Colonia Roma has not yet been liquidated.

Since he handed over the party leadership, he was required to deliver original documentation of contracts, deeds, notarial acts, payment receipts and invoices for the acquisition of the buildings, which reached costs of up to 75 million pesos, but the brunette did not has delivered nothing.

The CEN of Morena authorized its provisional president, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, to constitute a technical body of specialists in civil, administrative and criminal matters to issue an opinion on possible offenses, as well as the sanctions to which Polevnsky may be entitled, and where appropriate, inform the competent authorities to proceed with what corresponds in law.