Morena and PAN give delegations to their allies

MEXICO CITY. Due to the coalition agreements for Juntos Haremos Historia and Va por México, the parties with the highest votes will give deputations to those with the lowest votes, although the people gave them the majority in the districts.

For example, of the 121 districts where Juntos Haremos Historia won, in 118 the majority of the people voted for Morena, and of the 63 districts that Va por México won, the majority voted in favor of the PAN in 36.

However, of those 118 districts won by Morena, the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition agreement grants 32 to the Labor Party and 27 to the Green Party, when the Green only won in 3 districts and the PT in no district.

In the Va por México alliance, of the 36 districts where the PAN had a majority, they are registered in the coalition agreement as 3 for the PRD and 4 for the PRI.

Meanwhile, the PRD had a majority in 2 districts, but one will be assigned to the PAN for being thus in the coalition agreement, and the PRI had 25 victories of which it will give 3 districts to the PRD and 7 to the PAN.

