Morena and opposition share Congress; party in power loses qualified majority

MEXICO CITY. Morena and his allies will have 35 seats (19 with a relative majority and 16 multi-member), while the opposition will have 31 (14 with a relative majority and 17 multi-member), according to the Preliminary Election Results Program (PREP). In other words, the party in power will lose the qualified majority that it had with 44 deputies.

Excelsior made this projection based on the vote obtained by the 11 parties that contested on Sunday and the formula to calculate the number of multi-member numbers established in article 24 of the Electoral Institutions and Procedures Code.

Thus, the PAN would obtain ten multi-member councils; the PRI, five, and the PRD, two.

Meanwhile, Morena would reach 14 multi-member deputies; the Green Party, one, and the Citizen Movement, one. However, it is not entirely clear if the MC lawmaker is going to be his ally.

Morena and allies would continue to hold the absolute majority, which is equal to half of the 66 seats plus one, but they will not have the qualified majority, essential to approve the appointments of officials of the Judiciary and other agencies.

The final multi-member allocation will be next Saturday, when the General Council of the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) will make the official allocation per game.

In addition, in all the local elections that the Mexico City, some party has challenged before the Electoral Court of Mexico City the distribution of proportional representation deputies.

ROAD TO DONCELES

In the list of the first ten candidates for multi-member deputy of the PAN, Federico Döring stands out, in place 1, who is currently a local legislator, and Ana Villagrán, in site 4, who was a councilor in Cuauhtémoc.

The first two on the PRD’s list are Víctor Hugo Lobo Román, currently the coordinator of its bench, and Paula Andrea Castillo Mendieta, also a local deputy seeking reelection. Of the first five on the PRI list, Carlos Joaquín Fernández Tinoco stands out.

On the list of multi-member candidates for Morena, José de Jesús Martín del Campo stands out, in place 1, who is currently a legislator, and Héctor Díaz Polanco, in place 3, former president of the National Commission of Honesty and Justice of his party and its founder.

On the PVEM list is Elizabeth Mateos Hernandez in place 2 on the list, who was already a local deputy for the PRD, and MC, Royfid Torres González, in place 1.

