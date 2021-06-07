Morena and her allies get 185 districts … at the moment

MEXICO CITY. At the 6:30 am cutoff of the PREP, Morena and his allies add 185 districts with a relative majority, PAN, PRI and PRD add 109 and Movimiento Ciudadano 7 districts.

In percentage of votes, Morena has 34.3 percent, followed by PAN with 18.7 percent, PRI 17.8 percent, Movimiento Ciudadano 6.9 percent, Verde 5.1 percent, PRD 3.5 percent, PT 3.03 percent and the new parties are below 3 percent to maintain the record, Encuentro Solidario has 2.6 percent, Progressive Social Networks 1.6 percent and Fuerza por México 2.5 percent

Void votes add up to 3.3 percent of the total vote.

Here you can consult the PREP at the federal level: @INEMexicohttps: //t.co/yFZ1ucjS2P – Claudia Zavala (@CZavalaP) June 7, 2021

* jci