Morena and allies maintain majority; the opposition alliance made up of PAN, PRI and PRD advances, but not enough

MEXICO CITY.

Morena and his allies kept the majority in the Chamber of Deputies, but as it will not be absolute, they will have to negotiate to decide on issues such as the Income Law and the Federation’s Expenditure Budget.

With the most optimistic estimate of the seats it will have in the LXV Legislature, of 298 in accordance with the INE’s quick count trends, the ruling bloc will not be able to modify the Constitution by itself from the Chamber of Deputies.

With the calculations released last night by the president councilor, Lorenzo Córdova, the new parties, such as Progressive Social Networks and Fuerza por México, will not have a single seat, they will even lose their registration. PES is on the same stage.

Meanwhile, of the 15 governorships in dispute, the alliances headed by Morena were shaping up to obtain at least ten, according to the quick counts released this morning. These are Baja California, Baja California Sur, Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Nayarit, Sonora, Sinaloa, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas. The PAN had an advantage in Querétaro; the PAN-PRD alliance, in Chihuahua; Citizen Movement in Nuevo León and the PVEM-PRD coalition in San Luis Potosí. Campeche was closed, with a slight advantage for Morena-PT.

INE gives 10 states to Morena; broad turnout in the nation’s largest election

The quick counts outlined a new political map of the country, despite the closeness of the votes registered yesterday.

With massive participation – nevertheless, the health emergency caused by covid-19 – in absolute peace – with minimal episodes of violence – and the incontinence of the leaders of the political parties to proclaim themselves winners – even without counted votes – the election largest in Mexico was a success.

With one more ingredient: at least three women are outlined to occupy respective governorships. It would be Morena’s candidates in Baja California, Colima and Guerrero.

According to quick counts carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE) and released by local authorities, Morena leads in 10 of the 15 states where governorships were elected.

According to the data released last night and early today, Morena has an advantage in Sonora, Michoacán, Guerrero, Zacatecas, Colima, Tlaxcala, Nayarit, Baja California, Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

According to preliminary data, the PAN-PRD alliance has the upper hand in Chihuahua, the PAN in Querétaro and the Green Party in San Luis Potosí.

Samuel García, candidate of the Citizen Movement, has the upper hand in Nuevo León, while Campeche, which, at the end of the edition, saw the dispute closed.

It should be noted that the alliance Goes for Mexico did not obtain any triumph in the governorships that were disputed yesterday at the polls.

From the quick counts carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE) and delivered to the electoral authorities of the states, it can be inferred that Indira Vizcaíno leads, like the PAN player Mauricio Kuri, in Querétaro and Samuel García in Nuevo León.

Kuri, a businessman from Queretaro, with six years in politics, was the winner in the election of the governor for Querétaro, with which National Action endorsed power. Its lowest percentage would be 53% and the highest, 56%.

In the case of Nuevo León, the lowest percentage for Samuel García would be 35.4% and the highest, 37.2%.

Marina del Pilar Ávila, federal deputy, former mayor of Mexicali since October 2019, will be the next governor in Baja California, who already ruled Morena, with Jaime Bonilla. Ávila would emerge as the second governor in this election.

Alfonso Durazo, former secretary of Citizen Security, leads the government contest in Sonora, with which there is a new alternation in the cradle of the PRI. The former secretary of Luis Donaldo Colosio even celebrated his presumed triumph. While Ernesto Gándara spoke while waiting for the official count.

In Guerrero’s election, Evelyn Salgado, La Torita, at 7:20 at night announced her victory as “irreversible”, and even mentioned that she had minutes of the polls.

The brunette Lorena Cuéllar, also had a tight advantage. While in Campeche, Layda Sansores, who is competing for the governorship for the fourth time, now for Morena, is in close contest with Christian Castro of the PRI, PAN, PRD alliance.

In Zacatecas, the Moreal David Moreal said, verbatim, that “he would wait for the electoral authority to announce the victory.” Maru Campos, from PAN, had a slight advantage over Juan Carlos Loera de Morena.

Another closed result is registered in Michoacán. With 26% of the PREP, Morena had 41.4, percent of the votes, by 40.5 of Carlos Herrera of the alliance Va por Michoacán, the PRI, PAN and PRD.

What made the lack of official results even more rare by the state electoral authorities was the mad desire to win the electoral victory, even without the electoral authorities starting to count the votes, by the national presidents of the PRI. , Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas, from the PAN Marko Cortés, from the PRD, Jesús Zambrano and his antagonist, Mario Delgado, from Morena. Everyone came to the public arena as soon as six o’clock in the afternoon to proclaim the triumph of the Va por México alliance and also of the Juntos Haremos Historia alliance.

Moreno said that they were going up in Campeche, a state that he governed; in Nuevo León —where the candidate of that alliance, Adrián de la Garza, proclaimed himself the winner, with a margin of between 3 and 5 points—; Tlaxcala, Guerrero, Zacatecas.

Cortés, for his part, announced Kuri’s triumph in Querétaro as irreversible; and wide advantage in San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Colima. “We are going to be respectful of the electoral authority,” said the PAN leader and underlined this hasty presence before the media, saying that “Morena and his allies lost the qualified majority (in the Chamber of Deputies) that they abused so much.”

Zambrano praised citizen participation, assured that previous violence had been “buried.” And in the electoral field, he assured that the alliance Va por México had been a “success”; that Morena would not have a qualified majority and that they were going ahead in Michoacán, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Campeche.

-With information from Andrés Becerril

The data

Projections

Mario Delgado, leader of Morena, came out to testify at the end of the election and assured that there were “irregularities”; violence in the State of Mexico, Guerrero and Tlaxcala. He said that his party and his allies won in Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima and Campeche. And he added that they were going well to keep the majority in the Chamber of Deputies.