Morena affirms that there is lifetime impunity for Cabeza de Vaca

The State Executive Committee of Tamaulipas de Morena pointed out that democracy is being hit in the state, and everything to protect Governor Francisco Gracía Cabeza de Vaca

“In the last elections, the vast majority voted for a fundamental change and to end the regime of corruption and impunity. For this reason, the Deputies who seek to fast track approve an initiative that seeks to guarantee lifelong impunity betray democracy and the people of Tamaulipas. Governor Cabeza de Vaca.

“In Morena, we are not going to stand idly by. We will denounce and if necessary, we will resort to all forms of protest, according to our principles. We will continue to fight to restore the dignity of the people, make the legislative function assert the result. and the mandate of the polls. The popular representatives of the 4T will be doing everything that corresponds to them to rescue Tamaulipas and regenerate public life, “they said in a statement.

The Morena party in the entity stressed that it is necessary for people to know, throughout the country, that in Tamaulipas they want to mock a popular mandate, to perpetuate a cloak of impunity that today is generated from the judicial power.

The following is the full statement:

A hard blow to democracy in Tamaulipas the initiative of lifetime impunity for Cabeza de Vaca

It is necessary for people to know, throughout the country, that in Tamaulipas they want to mock a popular mandate, to perpetuate a cloak of impunity that today is generated by the judiciary; they also want to undermine the sovereignty of the local Congress, so that substantive reforms cannot be carried out.

They are seeking to continue the dynamic that prevails until today, some deputies who act as comparsas, always happy with the governor. We will continue fighting to restore the dignity of the people, make the legislative function enforce the result and the mandate of the ballot box.

The popular representatives of the 4T will be doing everything that corresponds to them to rescue Tamaulipas and regenerate public life. Never again the institutions at the service of a person.

