The National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health of section 29 indicated that the cost of the work was 14 million pesos, so it asks that the guarantee be valid.

Star Pedroza

The mobile hospital installed in the municipality of Jojutla, Morelos, to face the contingency for the new coronavirus, It flooded.

“Not even the first storm of the rainy season endured”, Denounced Gil Magadán Salazar, general secretary of the National Union of Workers of the Ministry of Health (SNTSS) of section 29.

The movable hospital has had a cost of 14 million pesos, as detailed at the time by Pablo Ojeda Cárdenas, government secretary.

With the rain registered on Tuesday night, the mobile medical care unit installed in the General Hospital of Jojutla “Dr. Ernesto Meana San Román ”for non-Covid-19 patients, was flooded.

“The liquid seeped through the ceiling and walls, trickled everywhere”, Narrated the union leader.

Medical equipment and wiring also got wet.

He explained that fortunately there were no patients and he did not go on to older.

However, he regretted that a recently acquired mobile unit has these flaws.

“I believe that the quality is not good and that is why it got wet enough inside (…) it is unfortunate to see that an area that is being bought, which is supposedly of quality, got wet,” he said.

He stressed that with this background “it is not guaranteed that you have an occupation with patients because whenever it rains they will have to be evicted”.

During this Wednesday, cleaning staff carried out drying and cleaning tasks for the medical care module.

“They have to demand that the company that sold them validate the guarantee,” insisted the union leader.

Meanwhile, the medical and nursing personnel will continue to work despite the conditions in which they have to attend to patients.

Juan Ángel Flores Bustamante, municipal president of Jojutla, regretted that the state government under Cuauhtémoc Blanco “did not foresee the conditions of the place before placing it and recalled that the city council offered some alternatives such as: the” La Perseveransa “sports unit, which has with a roof and even an alternate street to the General Hospital of Jojutla).

“In the end they chose to leave them out. They didn’t even invite me to supervise, ”said the mayor.

And as a representative of the Jojutlenses, Flores Bustamante urged the authorities to immediately remedy the problem to guarantee hospital care in the midst of the health emergency.

