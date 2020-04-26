The entity’s health secretary, Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, justified the error and assured that “they asked for it” (those recovered from Covid-19).

By Estrella Pedroza

In a newsletter from the Social Communication Coordination, the government of Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo released the personal data of patients recovered from Covid-19, without considering the risk that both those affected and their families could take.

Through the informative bulletin number 5644 and with the title “Temixco General Hospital Applauds Patients Recovered from Covid-19 Coronavirus” the local government released the full names of two patients.

The patients were treated at the Temixco General Hospital “Enf. María de la Luz Delgado Morales ”and were fired with applause by medical personnel and nursing.

The Social Communication Coordination accompanied the information with videos and photographs where their faces clearly shine; The images correspond to the same moment that they captured videos broadcast on networks but in which faces are not perceived.

The foregoing, despite the fact that the same authorities have pointed out over and over the risk of disclosing personal data from the patients.

Some activists warned that the dissemination of such sensitive information could place patients and their families at a certain level of risk, before the disinformation that prevails in the entity.

Among the activists is Adriana Mujica Murias, a member of Gender 33, who warned that in the case of a patient who is still in the hospital and violated by everything he is facing, neither he nor his family “can be aware, or do not imagine it , of the risk that they can take for what I it seems an abuse of authority, especially when knowing what has happened in other entities where people who face this disease are attacked ”.

At a press conference, where the progress of the pandemic in the state is reported, Marco Antonio Cantú Cuevas, Health Secretary, was questioned about it and justified the error by ensuring that it was at the request of the staff.

“The government of the state of Morelos is very respectful of human rights and the data of people infected by Covid-19 have been kept on the sidelines (…) what you mean is the note from Temixco? Here is a thank you that the patients themselves wanted to do when they were recovered from the disease, they spoke with the hospital authorities asking and even authorized the cases to be disseminated because they wanted to thank the health personnel of that hospital, “he said.