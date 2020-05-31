Michoacán.- The move of Monarcas to Sinaloa lands seems to be a matter of days, however the city of Morelia would still maintain the hope that soccer does not disappear completely, as new reports indicate that an old team would be reborn in the Michoacán capital.

According to reports from ‘Mediotiempo’, they indicate that Morelia could have a team in the Mexican Football League (LMB), the new alternative league that arises from the disappearance of Ascenso Mx, which will seek to compete with the newly created Development League.

The new team would be called “Ates de Morelia”, who would already have put the accelerator down to be able to join the LMB, this with delivery of papers, so they will only have to wait for the review to know if they were accepted or not in this Mexican Football League.

The nickname of “Ates” comes from the 70’s and 80’s, when the businessman Nicandro Ortíz got the team in 1983, who along with “Tota” Carvajal dedicated himself to give a little shine to the team to take it forward.

How do I explain to my 3-year-old brother that there are no more Morelia monarchs? How do I tell you that there will be no more trips to the stadium to cheer on the team? How do I tell you that you will no longer have a team to support? He doesn’t know what’s going on and every time he grabs his … pic.twitter.com/DXlcjqFbEp – Jordan Ochoa ⚜️ (@ JordanOchoa96)

May 25, 2020

The same reports indicate that in addition to Morelia, Acapulco FC, Real San José de Michoacán, Saltillense Deportivo Macallister, Zaragoza de Puebla, Córdoba de Veracruz, Chocos de Tabasco, Irapuato, Los Ángeles, are waiting for confirmation. Acaxes de Durango, Halcones de Zapopan, Pheasants from Mérida and Atlético Jalisco.

For the time being today, images of 9 heavy trucks were recorded emptying and taking the things that were inside the Morelos Stadium, to safely take her to her new destination, Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

YOU CAN ALSO READ:

Liga MX: Moving operations begin at Morelia facilities

Achilier and the emotional message to the fans of Monarcas

.