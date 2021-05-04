Morelia: José Luis Higuera against turning the Expansion League into a training tournament

Jose Luis Higuera, sports president of Atlético Morelia, assured that he is against converting the Expansion League MX in a player training competition, as it impairs the deal of the teams.

I would not like the (expansion) league to accept a seedbed (soccer player training) role. We are not universities, personally I would not like to accept it as a business model “, were the words of José Luis Higuera.

The manager of the Michoacan team spoke in an interview for W Deportes, where he made clear his position against turning the Expansion League into a training league, since the clubs are not universities.

On the Pasión W hotline, José Luis Higuera, president of Atlético Morelia: (about the ascent and descent) “The result is positive. Everyone is doing their homework, we want the gap between the first division and us to be shortened in order to compete.” pic.twitter.com/rQT8RQbUk7 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 3, 2021

José Luis Higuera made it clear in his interview that the league’s business model would be affected by this ideology, since the gap between the Expansion League and the MX League is being sought among the clubs.

